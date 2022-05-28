TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.22). TreeHouse Foods posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.40. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 52,388 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,035,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000.

Shares of THS stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

