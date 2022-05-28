TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.35 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 30.61%. Analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

In related news, Director Anthony L. Leggio bought 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,214.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.