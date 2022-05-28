Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $1.96. Trinseo posted earnings of $3.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $7.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trinseo.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Trinseo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

TSE traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,027. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88.

In other Trinseo news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

