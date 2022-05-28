TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TSC stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. 121,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.94.

TriState Capital ( NASDAQ:TSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriState Capital news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TriState Capital by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.