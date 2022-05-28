TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Several research firms recently commented on TRUE. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in TrueCar by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 582,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,518. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $321.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.01.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

