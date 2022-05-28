Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $40.22.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

