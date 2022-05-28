Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Update

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,500 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the April 30th total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 746,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 37.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TUFN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

