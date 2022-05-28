Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.93) to GBX 78 ($0.98) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 87 ($1.09) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

TUWOY stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

Tullow Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tullow Oil (TUWOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.