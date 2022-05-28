TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

TSE TWC opened at C$18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$446.77 million and a PE ratio of 5.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79. TWC Enterprises has a twelve month low of C$16.75 and a twelve month high of C$27.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.20.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

