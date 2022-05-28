Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.
TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of TSN stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.
About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.