U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on USX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of USX stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $161.08 million, a P/E ratio of -315.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, Director John C. Rickel purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,124 shares in the company, valued at $371,523.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller purchased 69,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $198,816.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,158,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,586.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 278,120 shares of company stock valued at $857,535. Insiders own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 5,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 51,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $3,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

