Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) will announce $149.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year sales of $623.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $619.40 million to $629.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $764.59 million, with estimates ranging from $723.70 million to $794.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on UDMY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,390,000. Naspers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Udemy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,810,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,480,000 after buying an additional 1,053,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,673,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,793,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

