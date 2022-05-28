Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.95.
NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $47.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,595. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.52 and its 200-day moving average is $386.93. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
