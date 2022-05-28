Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.95.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $47.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,595. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.52 and its 200-day moving average is $386.93. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.