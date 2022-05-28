Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

RARE traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 494,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,510. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $299,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock worth $1,504,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

