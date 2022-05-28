Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

UNBLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €82.00 ($87.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF remained flat at $$72.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

