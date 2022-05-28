UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,027,500 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 5,626,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 630.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $11.90 on Friday. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

