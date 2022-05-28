Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Down 39.4% in May

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the April 30th total of 88,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNCY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UNCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Unicycive Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
