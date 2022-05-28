United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The company has a market cap of $102.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBOH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

