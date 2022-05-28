United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of UBOH stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. United Bancshares has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $102.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.