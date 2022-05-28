United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

URI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.42.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $12.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.46. 609,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.70. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $262.76 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 228.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 139,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,446,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.