Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.69.
A number of research firms have issued reports on UHS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
UHS stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.91. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.
Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.
