Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on UMGNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.60) to €29.00 ($30.85) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.60) to €25.80 ($27.45) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Universal Music Group stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $32.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

