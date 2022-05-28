US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

ECOL opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $48.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

US Ecology ( NASDAQ:ECOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in US Ecology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 5,154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after buying an additional 697,718 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 89.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

