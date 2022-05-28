USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Update

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About USCB Financial (Get Rating)
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USCB Financial (USCB)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.