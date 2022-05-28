USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Update

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.21 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. USCB Financial has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

