UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Short Interest Update

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,500 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the April 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 395,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 176,936 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $1,707,432.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 361,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,356,796 over the last ninety days.

USER traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 289,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,797. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UserTesting will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USER. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

