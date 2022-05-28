V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. V.F. posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,858,000 after purchasing an additional 177,830 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. 3,275,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,251. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25. V.F. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.