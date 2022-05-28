V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.89.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $50.18 on Friday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.66%.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.