Valerie Kay Sells 22,996 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $235,869.92.

NYSE:LC traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. 2,578,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,437. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.95.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $48,999,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,130,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 993,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 931,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 905,980 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

