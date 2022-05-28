Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.29 to $6.61. Valero Energy reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,045.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $14.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.12 to $16.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $13.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.64.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $90,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,020. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.60. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

