Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:VHI opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65. Valhi has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $53.22.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Valhi by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valhi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Valhi by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valhi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

