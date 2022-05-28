Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Short Interest Down 37.2% in May

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLYPP opened at $25.70 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

