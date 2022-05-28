Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the April 30th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,618,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.14. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $96.39.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (Get Rating)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
