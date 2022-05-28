Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the April 30th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,618,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,775,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,254,000.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

