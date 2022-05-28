Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 961,500 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the April 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,353,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $61.97 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1,778.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

