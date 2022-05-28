Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 961,500 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the April 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,353,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ VGIT opened at $61.97 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.37.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
