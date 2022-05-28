Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTR. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 21.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

