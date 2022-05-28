Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

Shares of VRSK traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.65. The stock had a trading volume of 643,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,923. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.39. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $164.96 and a one year high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,860 shares of company stock valued at $30,934,358. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,137,000 after acquiring an additional 210,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,186,000 after acquiring an additional 92,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

