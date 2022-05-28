Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $14.71.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

