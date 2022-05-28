Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat stock traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. 780,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,006. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Viasat has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $68.76.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,590,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,596,000 after buying an additional 55,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Viasat by 2.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,919,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Viasat by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,916,000 after buying an additional 60,919 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.