Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,200 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the April 30th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VCKA opened at $10.24 on Friday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 982.9% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

