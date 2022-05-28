Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Up 90.6% in May

Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the April 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
VCCTF stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. Victoria has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $15.95.
Victoria Company Profile (Get Rating)
