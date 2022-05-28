VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIZ opened at $29.98 on Friday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $29.58 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th.

