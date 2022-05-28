Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the April 30th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VCISY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($125.53) to €112.00 ($119.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($120.21) to €114.00 ($121.28) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vinci from €122.00 ($129.79) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.30.

Shares of VCISY opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. Vinci has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

