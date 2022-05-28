Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the April 30th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VCISY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($125.53) to €112.00 ($119.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($120.21) to €114.00 ($121.28) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vinci from €122.00 ($129.79) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.30.
Shares of VCISY opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. Vinci has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Vinci Company Profile (Get Rating)
VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vinci (VCISY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.