Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 47.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 393,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VC opened at $106.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $134.57.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

