Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.68.

VIVHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.55) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vivendi from €15.00 ($15.96) to €14.00 ($14.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.10 ($13.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vivendi from €13.30 ($14.15) to €13.60 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1903 dividend. This represents a yield of 229.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

