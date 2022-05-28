VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Up 70.6% in May

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 440,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVPR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 386.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 49,168 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VivoPower International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in VivoPower International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VVPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VivoPower International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of VivoPower International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VVPR opened at $1.44 on Friday. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

VivoPower International Company Profile (Get Rating)

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and the United States. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.