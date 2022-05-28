VMware (NYSE:VMW) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cross Research lowered their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

VMware stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.26. 5,410,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,925. VMware has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $7,081,793. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

