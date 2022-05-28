VMware (NYSE:VMW) vs. Datto (NYSE:MSP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) and VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datto and VMware’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datto $618.66 million 9.37 $51.43 million $0.26 134.97 VMware $12.85 billion 4.24 $1.82 billion $4.31 29.99

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Datto. VMware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Datto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of VMware shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Datto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of VMware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Datto and VMware, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datto 0 6 2 0 2.25 VMware 0 11 10 0 2.48

Datto presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.96%. VMware has a consensus target price of $139.57, indicating a potential upside of 7.97%. Given VMware’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VMware is more favorable than Datto.

Volatility & Risk

Datto has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VMware has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Datto and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datto 6.84% 3.65% 3.37% VMware 14.16% 30.03% 6.96%

Summary

VMware beats Datto on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops. The company's networking Products comprise access points, switches, edge routers, and managed power devices. Its business management products consist of Autotask Professional Services Automation, an IT business management product; and remote monitoring and management. The company was formerly known as Merritt Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Datto Holding Corp. in January 2020. Datto Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc. provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. The company also provides networking solutions, such as VMware NSX, NSX Distributed and Gateway Firewalls, NSX Network Detection and Response Engine, NSX Advanced Load Balancer, Tanzu Service Mesh, and VMware SASE; security solutions consisting of VMware Carbon Black Endpoint, Workload, and Container; and digital workspace solutions comprising Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management, Access, Intelligent Hub, and Horizon. In addition, it offers application modernization solutions, such as Tanzu Application and Operations Platform, Tanzu Application Service Platform, Tanzu Observability, Tanzu Community Edition, and Tanzu Labs; and cloud management solutions, including vRealize Cloud Management, vCloud Suite, and CloudHealth by VMware Suite. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

