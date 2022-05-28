Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,800 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the April 30th total of 512,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 197.6 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($56.38) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.
VNNVF stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
