Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.33.

WKCMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($154.26) to €157.00 ($167.02) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oddo Bhf raised Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($178.72) to €184.00 ($195.74) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $180.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.20. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $131.00 and a 52-week high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

