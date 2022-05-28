Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPCB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth $55,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth $112,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

